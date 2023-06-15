RIVERS OF NIHIL Release New Single "The Sub-Orbital Blues"; Music Video

In March 2023, Rivers of Nihil wrapped up a recording session that saw the now four-piece band birth a considerable amount of new music featuring their previous bassist/backup vocalist Adam Biggs as the new lead vocalist/bassist. This recording session also marked the first appearance of new guitarist Andy Thomas (ex-Black Crown Initiate), whose vocals also play prominently in the music, as a member of Rivers of Nihil. These new singles are the first to showcase the band's new lineup in full-on collaboration, and demonstrates that while this is a new, brave sound with tons of potential, it also carries the band's classic energy.

The first new single, "The Sub-Orbital Blues", is available today on all digital platforms.

Here's what Biggs had to say about the new song; "This song is about the dichotomy of living in a 21st century society rife with scientific and technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and ever more sophisticated space travel, while also dealing with the increasing threat of old world problems like out of control governments and the looming threat of world war."

Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland of Atrium Audio engineered, mixed and mastered the new singles, with additional engineering by guitarist Brody Uttley.

The remaining three singles from the April 2023 recording session will be released leading up to the release of the band's next full-length studio album, which the band is eager to begin work on.

The band's magic remains and is best experienced in a live setting that shows how musically tight and visually enthralling Rivers of Nihil truly are. See for yourself when the band hits the road with Between the Buried and Me and Thank You Scientist, kicking off tomorrow in Charleston, SC and wrapping up on July 31 in Winston-Salem, NC.

Rivers Of Nihil with Between The Buried And Me and Thank You Scientist:

June

16 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

21 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

22 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground *Rivers Of Nihil only

23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

27 - Millvale, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

28 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

29 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

30 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

July

1 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

2 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

3 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6 - Billings, MT - Pub Station (Taproom) *Rivers of Nihil only

7 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

8 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

10 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

11 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

14 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933 *Rivers Of Nihil only

15 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

16 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory - North Park

17 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre

19 - Odessa, TX - The Ector Theatre *Rivers Of Nihil only

20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

21 - Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum

22 - Houston, TX Warehouse Live

23 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

28 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

29 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

30 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade

31 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

Rivers of Nihil is:

Brody Uttley - guitars/keyboards

Adam Biggs - vocals/bass

Jared Klein - drums/vocals

Andy Thomas - rhythm guitar/vocals