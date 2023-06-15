RIVERS OF NIHIL Release New Single "The Sub-Orbital Blues"; Music Video
June 15, 2023, 52 minutes ago
In March 2023, Rivers of Nihil wrapped up a recording session that saw the now four-piece band birth a considerable amount of new music featuring their previous bassist/backup vocalist Adam Biggs as the new lead vocalist/bassist. This recording session also marked the first appearance of new guitarist Andy Thomas (ex-Black Crown Initiate), whose vocals also play prominently in the music, as a member of Rivers of Nihil. These new singles are the first to showcase the band's new lineup in full-on collaboration, and demonstrates that while this is a new, brave sound with tons of potential, it also carries the band's classic energy.
The first new single, "The Sub-Orbital Blues", is available today on all digital platforms.
Here's what Biggs had to say about the new song; "This song is about the dichotomy of living in a 21st century society rife with scientific and technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and ever more sophisticated space travel, while also dealing with the increasing threat of old world problems like out of control governments and the looming threat of world war."
Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland of Atrium Audio engineered, mixed and mastered the new singles, with additional engineering by guitarist Brody Uttley.
The remaining three singles from the April 2023 recording session will be released leading up to the release of the band's next full-length studio album, which the band is eager to begin work on.
The band's magic remains and is best experienced in a live setting that shows how musically tight and visually enthralling Rivers of Nihil truly are. See for yourself when the band hits the road with Between the Buried and Me and Thank You Scientist, kicking off tomorrow in Charleston, SC and wrapping up on July 31 in Winston-Salem, NC.
Rivers Of Nihil with Between The Buried And Me and Thank You Scientist:
June
16 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
17 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
20 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
21 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
22 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground *Rivers Of Nihil only
23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
24 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
27 - Millvale, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre
28 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
29 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
30 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
July
1 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
2 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
3 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
6 - Billings, MT - Pub Station (Taproom) *Rivers of Nihil only
7 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
8 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
10 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre
11 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
14 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933 *Rivers Of Nihil only
15 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
16 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory - North Park
17 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre
19 - Odessa, TX - The Ector Theatre *Rivers Of Nihil only
20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
21 - Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum
22 - Houston, TX Warehouse Live
23 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
25 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
28 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
29 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
30 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade
31 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat
Rivers of Nihil is:
Brody Uttley - guitars/keyboards
Adam Biggs - vocals/bass
Jared Klein - drums/vocals
Andy Thomas - rhythm guitar/vocals