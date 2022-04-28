RIVERS OF NIHIL To Kick Off US Headlining Tour With FALLUJAH, ALLUVIAL, And WARFORGED Next Week

Rivers Of Nihil will kick off the US leg of their Terrestria World Tour next week with support provided by Fallujah, Alluvial, and Warforged.

The journey, which begins May 6 in Brooklyn, New York and runs through June 12 in Greenville, South Carolina, includes a special show supporting Hypocrisy in Austin, Texas as well as appearances by The Zenith Passage and Burial In The Sky on select dates.

See all confirmed dates below.

In related news, Rivers Of Nihil recently amicably parted ways with guitarist Jonathan Topore. Andy Thomas from Black Crown Initiate, who provided guest vocals on 2018’s Where Owls Know My Name full-length, will join the band on the upcoming tour.

Tour dates:

May

6 - The Monarch – Brooklyn, NY

7 - Jewel – Manchester, NH

8 - Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

10 - Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD

11 - Blind Tiger – Greensboro, NC

12 - The Masquerade (Hell) – Atlanta, GA

13 - The End – Nashville, TN

14 - The Haven – Orlando, FL

15 - The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

17 - Southport Hall – New Orleans, LA

18 - Scout Bar – Houston, TX

19 - Amplified – Dallas, TX

20 - Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX w/ Hypocrisy

21 - Rockhouse Bar – El Paso, TX

22 - Nile Theater – Phoenix, AZ

23 - Backstage Bar - Las Vegas, NV # Rivers Of Nihil, Fallujah only

24 - Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA w/ The Zenith Passage

25 - 1720 – Los Angeles, CA w/ The Zenith Passage

26 - Full Circle Brewery – Fresno, CA w/ The Zenith Passage

27 - Cornerstone – Berkeley, CA w/ The Zenith Passage

28 - Star Theater – Portland, OR

29 - El Corazon – Seattle, WA

31 - Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

June

1 - Bluebird – Denver, CO w/ Burial In The Sky

2 - BLVD – Kansas City. MO w/ Burial In The Sky

3 - Reggies – Chicago, IL w/ Burial In The Sky

4 - Sanctuary – Detroit, MI w/ Burial In The Sky

5 - Crafthouse – Pittsburgh, PA w/ Burial In The Sky

Rivers Of Nihil only:

June

10 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

11 - Aura Fest - Savannah, GA

12 - Radio Room - Greenville, SC

The band recently released a mini-documentary that offers a look into the creative process and recording of The Work, directed by Mike Trueheart. Follow the band's creative process around Reading, Pennsylvania with producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland, below:

(Photo - Vince Edwards)