RIVERS OF NIHIL To Re-Issue 2010 Debut EP In November 2024

Reading, Pennsylvania-based progressive death metallers Rivers Of Nihil will reissue their debut EP, Hierarchy, on November 8th via Metal Blade Records.

Initially released independently in 2010, the updated edition of Hierarchy has been remixed and remastered by original producer Carson Slovak at Atrium Audio. Hierarchy will be released digitally and on vinyl in the following variants:

- Black (US)

- Grey (EU)

The vinyl edition comes with an etching on Side B. Find pre-orders at: this location.

Tracklist:

"Chambers Of Civility"

"Human Adaptation"

"Ultimate Sentience"

"Post-Mortem Prostitution"

Rivers Of Nihil have never fit neatly into a box, but with 2018’s Where Owls Know My Name, they transcended all labels applied to them. Returning in 2021 with The Work, they forged further into new territory, once again upending any expectations fans had placed on them. And now, with a new series of singles recorded in 2023 and released as singles since then – eventually appearing together on a new album – the band has once again shattered the ceiling of how far they are willing to go in search of new sonic terrain.

The band spent 2021 and 2022 burning the candle at both ends with a frenzied tour schedule including headlining runs of the US and Europe, a jaunt on the European festival circuit, and two runs in support of The Black Dahlia Murder and The Contortionist in North America. But once the latter tour wrapped up, they were short a band member.

For personal reasons, founding vocalist Jake Dieffenbach and the band went their separate ways. The split took place just three days after the recording of a live video and audio session for Audiotree’s From Nothing series, which was released on April 20th, 2023. And while the band initially wasn’t sure how to approach the release with the departure of a founding member and lead singer — or whether to release it at all — they decided to move forward with it to honor Dieffenbach’s contributions to the group over the years and mark the beginning of a new chapter.

In March 2023, Rivers Of Nihil wrapped up a recording session that saw the now four-piece band birth a considerable amount of new music featuring their previous bassist/backup vocalist Adam Biggs as the new lead vocalist/bassist. This recording session also marked the first appearance of new guitarist Andy Thomas (ex-Black Crown Initiate), whose vocals also play prominently in the music, as a member of Rivers Of Nihil. These new singles are the first to showcase the band’s new lineup in full-on collaboration, and demonstrate that while this is a new, brave sound with tons of potential, it also carries the band’s classic energy.

The band recently wrapped up the recording and mastering of their fifth full-length album slated for release in 2025. The record will feature two previously released songs — “The Sub-Orbital Blues” (2023) and “Criminals” (2024) — plus eight new tracks. Stay tuned for a new single to be unveiled in 2025.