RIVERSIDE - About ID.Entity, Part 2; Video

Poland’s pioneering and leading progressive rock band, Riverside, will release their new studio album, ID.Entity, via InsideOutMusic on January 20. The band discuss the record in a new video series, with Part 2 available now. Watch two segments below:

ID.Entity, the group’s 8th studio album was recorded and mixed in two studios - The Boogie Town Studio in Otwock with Paweł Marciniak and in Serakos studio in Warsaw with Magda and Robert Srzedniccy -, mastered by Robert Szydło and produced by Riverside’s Mariusz Duda himself. The ID.Entity artwork was created by Polish artist Jarek Kubicki.

The bonus material appearing on ID.Entity includes the instrumental tracks “Age Of Anger” (11:56) and “Together Again” (06:29) as well as “Friend Or Foe? (Single Edit)” (05:59) and “Self-Aware (Single Edit)” (05:29).

The album will be available in the following formats:

•Ltd. Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook

(Disc 1: Album, Disc 2: All 4 bonus tracks, Blu-ray: All main 9 album tracks in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 and 24bit HighRes Audio mix versions)

•Ltd. 2CD Mediabook (Disc 1: Album, Disc 2: All 4 bonus tracks)

•CD Jewelcase

•Deluxe Digital Album (Including all 4 bonus tracks)

•Digital album

The album’s vinyl version comes as Gatefold 2LP (With the bonus tracks “Age Of Anger” and “Together Again” on Side D) in the following variants:

- Black vinyl: All outlets

- Orange vinyl: All outlets

- White vinyl: 500x copies via JPC & Burning Shed

- Yellow vinyl: 500x copies via EMP & Just For Kicks

- Sky Blue vinyl: 600x copies via Laser's Edge & CM Distro/Webshop Europe

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“Friend Or Foe?”

“Landmine Blast”

“Big Tech Brother”

“Post-Truth”

“The Place Where I Belong”

“I’m Done With You”

“Self-Aware”

"Friend Or Foe?" video:

“Self-Aware” video:

“I’m Done With You”:

Next to their return to North America in February/March, Riverside have also announced their “Spring Edition” European Tour, a first of three European touring legs across this year. Check out the band’s upcoming confirmed live dates below

Dates:

February

17 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

18 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

19 - Atlanta, GA - Hell At The Masquerade

21 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

22 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

24 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

25 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

26 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

28 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

March

1 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

4 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

7 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar And Hall

8 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

10 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

11 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

12 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

14 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

16 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

April

16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar / Prognosis Festival

18 - Dublin, Ireland - Button Factory

20 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

22 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

23 - London, UK - Indigo O2 / Prognosis Festival

25 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

27 - Oslo, Norway - Cosmopolite

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Lilla Cirkus

30 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

May

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

(Photo - Radek Zawadzki)