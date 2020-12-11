RIVERSIDE Launch “We Got Used To Us” Live Video; Announce Reissue Of Debut Album

Polish progressive rock masters Riverside are releasing Lost’n’Found - Live In Tilburg today via InsideOutMusic.

A second live-video of the release is available today for “We Got Used To Us (Live in Tilburg)”, which was directed and edited by John Vis.

Riverside’s Mariusz Duda checked in with the following comment about Lost’n’Found - Live In Tilburg: “It was a remarkable concert. During the Love, Fear and the Time Machine Tour 2015, the band were in excellent shape, and although we were promoting our more ‘song-oriented side’, we played such compositions as ‘Hyperactive’ or ‘Egoist Hedonist’. On top of that, there is a 20-minute version of ‘Escalator Shrine’ and a special, unique version of ‘The Same River’ with a modified intro. The fact that it was one of the last concerts with Piotr Grudziński makes it even more emotional and memorable. Riverside have always tasted best live. On this release, their music has an exceptional, unique flavour.”

In other news, Riverside’s legendary Out Of Myself debut-album from 2003 is receiving a much overdue reissue and first ever release via InsideOutMusic worldwide (Outside of Poland!): Already available digitally via all download/streaming outlets by now, the new physical editions will be released on February 12, 2021.

Out Of Myself will be made available as Special Edition CD Digipak & Sticker and as LP on 180g vinyl, with the entire album on CD as bonus- This re-issue also comes with artwork by Travis Smith (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Psychotic Waltz) and was re-mastered by Dan Swanö / Unisound (Katatonia, Opeth, Nightingale). Preorders are live here.