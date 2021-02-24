RIVERSIDE - Out Of Myself Debut Album Available Worldwide For The First Time; Live Video For "The Same River" Released

Polish progressive rock masters Riverside have released their legendary Out Of Myself debut album from 2003 for the first time ever via InsideOut Music worldwide (outside of Poland). In order to promote the much overdue re-issue and at the same time remind about the recent Lost’n’Found - Live In Tilburg release, the live-version of "The Same River" - the epic opening track of Out Of Myself - from said retrospective live-album has been released.

Check out the live-clip for “The Same River" - live in Tiburg - below.

Riverside's Mariusz Duda checked in with the following comment:

"During the pandemic, Riverside have clearly given in to retromania, reissuing some older releases every now and again. The reissue of our first album, Out Of Myself, is perfectly justified though, as this year we are celebrating our 20th anniversary and we wanted to start the celebrations on a high note. We played our first song, 'The Same River', also at the concert in Tilburg in 2015. Today we can smile at the infamous slip-up with the guitar which stopped working at the beginning of the song, making the intro last what seemed like forever. It was a good time. I hope that the reissue of Out Of Myself, this time on InsideOutMusic, will also be symbolic. Retuning to good memories is a much needed reflection these days, and it may as well herald the beginning of changes for the better."



Out Of Myself is available as Special Edition CD Digipak & Sticker and as LP on 180g vinyl, with the entire album on CD as bonus. This re-issue comes with artwork by Travis Smith (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Psychotic Waltz, etc.) and its vinyl version was re-mastered by Dan Swanö / Unisound (Katatonia, Opeth, Nightingale, etc.).

Tracklist:

"The Same River"

"Out Of Myself"

"I Believe"

"Reality Dream"

"Loose Heart"

"Reality Dream II"

"In Two Minds"

"The Curtain Falls"

"OK"



The vinyl-re-issue of “Out Of Myself” is available in the following versions:



- Black LP+CD - unlimited

- Orange LP+CD - 100x copies from IOM webshop Europe (Sold out!)

- Clear LP+CD - 200x copies from IOM webshop Europe (Sold out!)

- Grey LP+CD - 400x copies from CM Distro Europe (Sold out!)

- Bright gold LP+CD - 200x copies from JPC

- Yellow LP+CD - 200x copies from Burning Shed

- Transp. petrol green LP+CD - 300x copies from Just For Kicks

- Light pink LP+CD - 200x copies from Nuclear Blast

- Transp. red LP+CD - 100x copies from Riverside

- Creamy white LP+CD - 300x copies from IOM USA