RIVETSKULL Announce Absence Of Time Album; “Eyes Of A Fallen Angel” Lyric Video Streaming

RivetSkull has announced that their new album, Absence Of Time, will be released on June 14. To kick it off, the band is sharing the album's second single "Eyes Of A Fallen Angel." The track is accompanied by a new lyric video and follows up the first single, "Hellbound."

About the single, the band shared these words:

“‘Eyes Of A Fallen Angel’ tackles the concept of the universal 'fight' – the personal struggles we all face, big or small. The lyrics encourage understanding another's perspective but remind us that time waits for no one.

"Musically, (this song) marks a fresh direction for the band. While our signature heavy riffs remain a driving force, the addition of lush keyboards and vocal harmonies infuse the track with a modern, crossover appeal. It's a powerful blend of heavy metal energy and catchy pop sensibilities – a perfect 2nd single to introduce a new sonic chapter for RivetSkull.”

The band spends the month of June on tour with Artillery as part of their 40th anniversary tour. They will be opening the dates alongside fellow support Vapor and War Curse.

RivetSkull shares this about the album:

"Absence Of Time feels like a culmination of everything we've been building towards. It's not just a collection of songs, it's a unified statement of who we are. Heavy metal has always been a lifeline for us, a way to channel our struggles and find strength in a community of like-minded souls. With this record, we want to extend that lifeline to our listeners. We want them to hear the experiences they share, the battles they've fought, and know that they're not alone.

"This is heavy metal as catharsis, as connection, and as a celebration of the power of shared experience."

Absence Of Time was recorded by Jonathan Plum at London Bridge Studio (Queensryche, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains) and produced by the Matt Hyde (Deftones, Slayer, Hatebreed, Seether), with album artwork by Josh Graham at Suspended in Light (Soundgarden, Eagles of Death Metal).

Preorder at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Hellbound”

“Isolation”

“Not Gonna Run”

“My Darkest Hour”

“Eyes Of A Fallen Angel”

“The King Is Dead”

“Swimming In Mortality”

“Time Will Tell”

“The Unwinnable War”

“Eyes Of A Fallen Angel” lyric video:

(Photo – Mike Savoia)