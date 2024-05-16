RIVETSKULL Release "The King Is Dead" Single And Lyric Video

RivetSkull have released the new single, "The King is Dead". This is the third single from their upcoming album, Absence Of Time, due for release on June 14.

Commenting on the new single, RivetSkull had this to say: "The metal gallop returns with a vengeance in 'The King Is Dead.' The song’s relentless drive mirrors its theme: the unquenchable thirst for power that’s plagued humanity throughout history. There are two instruments you probably wouldn’t expect in a metal song: an electric sitar guitar and an old B-3 Hammond. Both were in the studio just begging to be included!"

RivetSkull on the new album: "Absence Of Time feels like a culmination of everything we've been building towards. It's not just a collection of songs, it's a unified statement of who we are. Heavy metal has always been a lifeline for us, a way to channel our struggles and find strength in a community of like-minded souls. With this record, we want to extend that lifeline to our listeners. We want them to hear the experiences they share, the battles they've fought, and know that they're not alone. This is heavy metal as catharsis, as connection, and as a celebration of the power of shared experience."

Absence Of Time was recorded by Jonathan Plum at London Bridge Studio (Queensryche, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains) and produced by the Matt Hyde (Deftones, Slayer, Hatebreed, Seether), with album artwork by Josh Graham at Suspended in Light (Soundgarden, Eagles of Death Metal).

Pre-order at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Hellbound”

“Isolation”

“Not Gonna Run”

“My Darkest Hour”

“Eyes Of A Fallen Angel”

“The King Is Dead”

“Swimming In Mortality”

“Time Will Tell”

“The Unwinnable War”

“Eyes Of A Fallen Angel” lyric video:

"Hellbound" lyric video:

The band spends the month of June on tour with Artillery as part of their 40th anniversary tour. They will be opening the dates alongside fellow support Vapor and War Curse.

(Photo – Mike Savoia)