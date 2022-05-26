ROADKILLER Releases Pick Of The Litter Album Featuring Members Of OBITUARY, EXMORTUS, MUNICIPAL WASTE And More

Roadkiller (Phillipa Tank) has released her new album, Pick Of The Litter. The album features special guest drummers Dave Witte (Municipal Waste), Jess Margera (CKY), Donald Tardy (Obituary), Tommy Akerholdt (Turbonegro) and Adrian Aguilar (Exmortus).

Says Roadkiller: "Here is my Pick Of The Litter. Finally it is out! Meeting and recording with these amazing drummers was such a great experience. Thanks Tommy, Dave, Jess, Donald and Adrian for being a part of it."

Tracklisting/Guest Drummers:

"Back With A Vengeance" - Donald Tardy

"Night Rider" - Adrian Aguilar

"Pick Of The Litter" - Tommy Akerholdt

"Like The Crow" - Jess Margera

"Slicker Than Oil" - Dave Witte

"As The Waters Rise" - Donald Tardy

"Inside Job" - Adrian Aguilar

"Seven Seas" - Dave Witte

"Isobel Gowdie" - Jess Margera

"Fenrir" - Donald Tardy

Phillipa Tank is Roadkiller. Phillipa is the vocalist, singer and composer of the music and lyrics of all of the songs on the record. She is also the guitarist and founding member of all girl Motorhead tribute band, Motorbabe.

Five guest drummers participated in the recording of the Roadkiller album. Phillipa invited each drummer to record a song that best fit each drummer's style of playing. Each session was filmed and a total of five videos will be produced.

(Photos - Scott Kinkade)