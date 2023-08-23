ROADWOLF Drops Lyric Video For "Mark Of The Devil"

Austrian heavy metal outfit, Roadwolf, have unleashed a lyric video for the track, "Mark Of The Devil", taken from their electrifying second full-length, Midnight Lightning, released back in May via Napalm Records. Roadwolf’s new offering again confirms the band’s standing as one of the current metal bands that keep the true spirit of heavy metal alive and honours the legacy of old school heavy metal legends such as Judas Priest and Saxon. Exciting their fans in Brazil, the band will release Midnight Lightning for the first time as a physical copy on August 22 via Hellion.

Riveting “Mark Of The Devil” showcases Roadwolf‘s songwriting abilities, with multiple Iron Maiden-inspired solos and dynamic changes throughout the track, and takes the listener on an exhilarating heavy metal journey. The accompanying lyric video comes with vigorous visuals.

Roadwolf on “Mark Of The Devil”: "Prepare yourself for one of the heaviest tracks of our latest album Midnight Lightning! Bang your head to this foot stomping, headbanging worship of old school heavy music, swirling in a cauldron of screaming guitars, searing hot vocals and a fist pumping drum and bass onslaught! Don't you turn your backs... on the ‘Mark Of The Devil’!”

Roadwolf sold their souls to traditional heavy metal - showcased on title track “Midnight Lightning”, which brings out their power with soaring vocals and scorching guitar solos, reminiscent of Judas Priest. “Mark Of The Devil” presents the band’s songwriting abilities, with multiple Iron Maiden-inspired solos and dynamic changes throughout the track. “Supernatural” offers a softer side of the band with ballad-like verses, but then explodes into heavy metal power during the choruses. “High Under Pressure” races along with a blistering pace that is further enhanced with great dueling guitar and saxophone solos. “Sons Of The Golden Horde” showcases another powerful song with lyrics of historic wars, reminiscent of Iron Maiden’s great historical anthems. “Don’t Deliver Us From Evil” uplifts with pure energy and catchy choruses that will have the whole crowd singing along. Roadwolf keeps on rolling with another grooving track in “Running Out Of Time”. Bringing out their Motörhead influence on “Savage Child”, the song showcases the band’s speed metal skills, as well as catchy choruses with small alterations to keep it interesting with each repeat. Last but not least, the album concludes with the slow but beautiful ballad “Isolated Hearts”, featuring clean guitar reverb and soft piano underscoring powerful vocals singing of fading of hearts in the face of warfare. With Midnight Lightning, Roadwolf turns the intensity up to 11 and beyond, taking no time to rest and delivering a more explosive and dynamic sound than ever before.

Order your copy of Midnight Lightning now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"On The Run"

"Midnight Lightning"

"Mark Of The Devil"

"Supernatural"

"High Under Pressure"

"Sons Of The Golden Horde"

"Don’t Deliver Us From Evil"

"Running Out Of Time"

"Savage Child"

"Isolated Hearts"

"Midnight Lightning" video:

"Supernatural" lyric video:

"On The Run" video:

Roadwolf lineup:

Franz 'Franky' Bauer - Vocals

Valentin 'Vali' Strasser - Guitars

Christoph 'Aigy' Aigner - Bass

Emanoel 'Mano' Bruckmüller - Drums

(Photo - Izaquiel Tomé)