ROADWOLF Premier Music Video For "Midnight Lightning"; New Album Out Friday

Transporting the listener back to the hottest era in hard rock history, Austrian heavy metal quartet, Roadwolf, have revealed their third single and title track, “Midnight Lightning”, cut from their thrilling second album and Napalm Records debut, Midnight Lightning, out this Friday, May 19.

The title track brings out Roadwolf’s heavy metal prowess with soaring vocals and scorching guitar solos, reminiscent of Judas Priest. Join the band on this electrifying ride, bolting like strikes of lightning as the clock strikes midnight. Roadwolf is guaranteed to get the crowd head banging and moshing in frenzy with this powerful new single, accompanied by a pulse-pumping official music video.

With their debut album, Unchain the Wolf (2020), Roadwolf firmly established themselves as purveyors of classic heavy metal, drawing inspiration from legendary acts such as Judas Priest, Saxon, UFO, Dio and Ozzy Osbourne. Performing at renowned metal festivals such as Wacken and sharing the stage with notable acts such as Enforcer, Skull Fist, Bullet, Lizzy Borden, Vicious Rumors and Night Demon, the band is increasing the temperature in the heavy metal scene.



Roadwolf on “Midnight Lightning”: “Roadwolf proudly presents the third single and title track of our new album: ‘Midnight Lightning’! Since the earliest inception of the song, when we first jammed around the great melodies of that track, we knew 'Midnight Lightning' was something special. To us it’s one of the best songs we have ever written as a band. There was no doubt: ‘Midnight Lightning’ shall be the title of our new album! Enjoy your ride - into the midnight sun!"

Roadwolf sold their souls to traditional heavy metal - showcased on title track “Midnight Lightning”, which brings out their power with soaring vocals and scorching guitar solos, reminiscent of Judas Priest. “Mark Of The Devil” presents the band’s songwriting abilities, with multiple Iron Maiden-inspired solos and dynamic changes throughout the track. “Supernatural” offers a softer side of the band with ballad-like verses, but then explodes into heavy metal power during the choruses. “High Under Pressure” races along with a blistering pace that is further enhanced with great dueling guitar and saxophone solos. “Sons Of The Golden Horde” showcases another powerful song with lyrics of historic wars, reminiscent of Iron Maiden’s great historical anthems. “Don’t Deliver Us From Evil” uplifts with pure energy and catchy choruses that will have the whole crowd singing along. Roadwolf keeps on rolling with another grooving track in “Running Out Of Time”. Bringing out their Motörhead influence on “Savage Child”, the song showcases the band’s speed metal skills, as well as catchy choruses with small alterations to keep it interesting with each repeat. Last but not least, the album concludes with the slow but beautiful ballad “Isolated Hearts”, featuring clean guitar reverb and soft piano underscoring powerful vocals singing of fading of hearts in the face of warfare. With Midnight Lightning, Roadwolf turns the intensity up to 11 and beyond, taking no time to rest and delivering a more explosive and dynamic sound than ever before.

Roadwolf on their upcoming album release: “Ladies and gentlemen! Brace yourself! Because the rolling thunder unloads the new Roadwolf album, Midnight Lightning! The power of our 10 electrifying heavy metal classics will shock you hard and leave you with a pleasant thrill that will force you to push the replay button again and again! Enjoy the ride and celebrate with us the birth of Midnight Lightning!”

Tracklisting:

"On The Run"

"Midnight Lightning"

"Mark Of The Devil"

"Supernatural"

"High Under Pressure"

"Sons Of The Golden Horde"

"Don’t Deliver Us From Evil"

"Running Out Of Time"

"Savage Child"

"Isolated Hearts"

"Supernatural" lyric video:

"On The Run" video:

Roadwolf lineup:

Franz 'Franky' Bauer - Vocals

Valentin 'Vali' Strasser - Guitars

Christoph 'Aigy' Aigner - Bass

Emanoel 'Mano' Bruckmüller - Drums

(Photo - Izaquiel Tomé)