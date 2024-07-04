ROB DUKES' SHOVEL HEADED KILL MACHINE, NEIL TURBIN, SINISTER, MALIGNANCY And Others Confirmed For Montréal's Piranha Fest II

Piranha Fest II, presented by Dungeon Works Productions & Front Row Promotions, is scheduled for Friday, September 20 at Piranha Bar in Montreal, QC.

Confirmed for the event and performing on the Friday is former Exodus singer Rob Duke's Shovel Headed Kill Machine, Neil Turbin (ex-Anthrax), Blood Feast, and Glacial Tomb. Acts set for Saturday include Sinister, Malignancy, Point Blank Rage, Tombstoner, and Zero State.

The Friday After Show features Infrared, while the Saturday After Show will see Misfire and Gorgatron perform.

Piranha Bar is located at 680 Sainte-Catherine St W, Montreal, QC. Doors Open at 6 PM, EDT, and the show starts at 7 PM, EDT.

Get tickets and further details here.