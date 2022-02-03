ROB HALFORD Admits His Idea To Have JUDAS PRIEST Tour As A Four Piece "Blew Up In My Face"

Last month, Judas Priest announced that they would return to the road as a “relentless four piece heavy metal band,” as touring guitarist Andy Sneap, who co-produced the band’s 2018 album Firepower alongside Tom Allom, steps away to refocus on studio work, including upcoming Judas Priest material.

That announcement did not sit well with fans. Less than a week later, the Metal Gods notified concert-goers of a change in plans: "Given all that has recently evolved and transpired we have decided unanimously as a band to continue our live shows unchanged with Rob, Ian, Richie, Scott, Andy and Glenn joining us whenever he’s able... so see you all soon as we forge ahead celebrating 50 massive heavy metal years of Judas Priest together!"

During a recent interview with Gary Graff of Billboard, Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford commented, “That all came from me, it didn’t come from the band. Of course, that blew up in my face, didn’t it? To have done something like a four-piece now would’ve been just not right, ridiculous, insane, crazy, off my rocker, have a cup of tea and relax. It’s kind of water under the bridge now. I think my heart was in the right place, but I’m not the first musician to have a crazy idea.”

Judas Priest's 50 Heavy Metal Years North American tour, with special guest Queensrÿche, is scheduled to launch on March 4 in Peoria, IL, and wrap up on April 13 in Hamilton, ON. A complete list of shows can be found below. Tickets available here.

Tour dates:

March

4 - Peoria Civic Theatre - Peoria, IL

6 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

7 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Angel Of The Winds Arena - Everett, WA

10 - Moda Center - Portland, OR (with Sabaton, no Queensrÿche)

12 - Fox Theater - Oakland - Oakland, CA

13 - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

15 - The Shrine - Los Angeles, CA

16 - Arizona Federal Theater - Phoenix, AZ

18 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

20 - HEB Center - Austin, TX

21 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX (with Sabaton, no Queensrÿche)

23 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

25 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

27 - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum - Charleston, WV

29 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

30 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

31 - MGM National Harbor - Washington, DC

April

2 - Foxwoods Casino Arena - Mashantucket, CT

4 - Paul E. Tsongas Arena - Lowell, MA

7 - Halifax Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, Nova Scotia

10 - Videotron Center - Quebec City, Quebec

11 - Place Bell - Montreal, Quebec

13 - First Ontario Centre - Hamilton, Ontario

In other news, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation has announced the nominees for 2022 induction. The list of 17 nominees is confirmed, and the Fan Vote is now officially open. Watch an announcement video below

A message states: "Your vote, your voice. It’s time for you to support your favorite Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022 Nominees and help them reach the top 5 of the official Fan’s Ballot. You can select up to 5 Nominees daily and submit your vote. Share your ballot, spread the word and rock the vote now until April 29th!"

Nominees include: Dolly Parton, MC5, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick, Judas Priest, Devo, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, Carly Simon, Beck, Eminem, Eurythmics, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, and New York Dolls.

Vote now at rockhall.com.

(Photo - Mark Gromen)