ROB HALFORD - Classic HALFORD Titles To Be Released On Vinyl For The First Time Ever

It is universally agreed that one of the greatest heavy metal vocalists of all-time is Rob Halford - who is often referred to as the “Metal God” due to his distinctive, multi-octave singing voice, and his larger-than-life, leather n' studs persona.

While best-known as the long-time singer of Judas Priest, Halford has also launched his own successful solo career. And now, two of his classic solo efforts will be issued on vinyl for the first time ever – Crucible and Made Of Metal.

Both will be issued in several limited edition color variants – Crucible in the colors black (900 units), neon violet (500), ghostly purple (500), and black purple/navy splatter (100), while Made Of Metal will be issued in black (900), white (500), coronetto (500), and ghostly (100). A limited number of copies of each variant will be personally signed by Rob Halford.

“I am really proud to see these two Halford band records released on vinyl for the first time,” says the Metal God. “My fans will love the packaging and care that went into these re-issues.”

Both albums were produced by Roy Z. 2002’s Crucible spawned such headbanging favorites as “Betrayal” and the title track (and saw Halford joined by Metal Mike Chlasciak – guitar, Patrick Lachman – guitar, Ray Riendeau – bass, and Bobby Jarzombek – drums), while 2010’s Made Of Metal gave us “Till the Day I Die” and “Fire and Ice” (and saw both Chlasciak and Jarzombek returning, as well as bassist Mike Davis and

Roy Z providing additional guitar work).

With vinyl’s popularity at an all-time high, these two vintage metal masterpieces by the Metal God will undoubtedly be highly sought after by collectors – grab them while you can.

Please Note: These reissues will not be sold in stores and will be exclusively available on Rob Halford’s official merchandise store. There is exclusive Rob Halford merchandise available in the store as well. Both double LPs are expected to ship around December 1, 2023.

To order copies go to visionmerch.com/halford.

Crucible tracklisting:

Side 1

"Park Manor" (Instrumental)

"Crucible"

"One Will"

"Betrayal"

"Handing Out Bullets"

Side 2

"Hearts Of Darkness"

"Crystal"

"Heretic"

"Golgotha"

Side 3

"Wrath Of God"

"Weaving Sorrow"

"Sun"

"Trail Of Tears"

Side 4

"She" (Bonus)

"Fugitive" (Bonus)

"Rock The World" (Bonus Japan)

"In The Morning" (Bonus Japan)

Made Of Metal tracklisting:

Side 1:

"Undisputed"

"Fire And Ice"

"Made Of Metal"

"Speed Of Sound"

Side 2:

"Like There’s No Tomorrow"

"Till The Day I Die"

"We Own The Night"

"Heartless"

Side 3:

"Hell Razor"

"Thunder And Lightning"

"Twenty-Five Years"

Side 4:

"Matador"

"I Know We Stand A Chance"

"The Mower"