ROB HALFORD Discusses The Impact Of JUDAS PRIEST's British Steel Album With SAMMY HAGAR; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, stating: "This week in 1980, Judas Priest released their seminal album, British Steel. In this clip, Rob Halford reminisces about the making and release of the record with Sammy Hagar!"

After taking the month of May off, Judas Priest will bring their 50 Years Of Heavy Metal Tour to Europe, beginning June 3 in Poland, and wrapping up August 4 in Germany. The complete routing can be found here.