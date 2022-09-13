ROB HALFORD Explains How A JUDAS PRIEST Throwaway B-Side Ignited Heavy Metal On Mainstream Radio - "Most Songs That Gain Traction Have A Strong Message"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, a rock legend and Metal God, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, gives the straight story behind the 80s heavy metal classic, 'You’ve Got Another Thing Comin', which started out as a b-side until radio and their label turned it into the spark that pushed mainstream radio to play the music that was meant for the outcasts and misfits. Rob also talks about being part of Tipper Gore’s Filthy 15 list of banned songs and how the phrase may have come of a thesaurus becoming a mantra for the outcasts... and his words became part of our culture! Coming up, the story of an underdog rock song that has become one of music’s greatest rock expressions."