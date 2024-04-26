ROB HALFORD – “JUDAS PRIEST Has Always Presented Itself As An Album Band”; Video

Rob Halford joined Planet Rock’s Mark Jeeves to talk through Judas Priest’s new album Invincible Shield – going track-by-track through the album, lyrical topics, putting together the tracklisting, and how Priest has always been an “album band”.

Judas Priest brought the US leg of their Invincible Shield tour to the Santander Arena in Reading, PA on April 21. Front row fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Panic Attack"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Rapid Fire"

"Breaking The Law"

"Lightning Strike"

"Love Bites"

"Devil's Child"

"Saints In Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"Sinner"

"Turbo Lover"

"Invincible Shield"

"Victim Of Changes"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"The Hellion"

"Electric Eye"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Living After Midnight"

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.