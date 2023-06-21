ROB HALFORD Offers Words Of Support To GRETA VAN FLEET Frontman JOSH KISZKA On His "Coming Out"

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, who famously came out as a gay man back in 1998 on MTV News, has offered words of support to Greta Van Fleet singer, Josh Kiszka, who himself announced that he's a member of LGBTQ+ community.

Kiszka took to social media yesterday, June 20, to share the following message:

"Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.

These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly." (Read more in Josh's post, below).

Halford commented on Kisks's post, writing, "I love you Josh," followed by a string of emojis.

See Kiszka's post below: