ROB HALFORD On JUDAS PRIEST's Upcoming Induction Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame - "This Is Such A Beautiful Moment"; Video
May 4, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Earlier today, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announced the 2022 class of inductees, among them, UK metal gods Judas Priest.
Says the Hall: "It's a diverse group of extremely talented individuals and bands who have had a significant impact and influence on rock & roll, the music that connects us all. Thank you to our voting body and to all of you who participated in the Fan Vote."
In the video below, Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, reacts to the announcement of the band's upcoming induction, stating, "Wow, thank you so much. This is such a beautiful moment, not only for Priest, but for heavy metal here in the USA and around the world. This is just the power and the reach that the Hall Of Fame has, so it's time to celebrate!"
Artists selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2022 include:
Performer Category:
Pat Benatar
Duran Duran
Eminem
Eurythmics
Dolly Parton
Lionel Richie
Carly Simon
Early Influence Award:
Harry Belafonte
Elizabeth Cotten
Musical Excellence Award:
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
Judas Priest
Ahmet Ertegun Award:
Allen Grubman
Jimmy Iovine
Sylvia Robinson
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame adds: "Congratulations to our newest Inductees, and to all the fans who helped them get here. We're excited to celebrate with you on Saturday, November 5th in Los Angeles."