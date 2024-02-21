ROB HALFORD On The Possibility Of Performing With BRUCE DICKINSON During Festival Dates This Year - "We Have A Great Friendship, So Anything's Possible" (Video)

Judas Priest frontman Rob halford is featured in a new interview with Metal Pilgrim. Check it out below.

Metal Pilgrim: "This interview episode's guest is nobody else but Metal God himself, Rob Halford, who speaks about the new Judas Priest album Invincible Shield, which comes out on March 8, 2024. Rob also discusses the lyrical themes of Invincible Shield, the first singles and why the band has chosen those to represent Invincible Shield and of course the Invincible Shield artwork and its concept.

In addition, hetalks about the upcoming 2024 Judas Priest live tour together with Saxon and Uriah Heep, and which songs Judas Priest will play live this time. And of course, also addresses the fact that he and Bruce Dickinson will be playing several shows at the same festivals in 2024, answering the question about a possibility of a duet. Rob Halford also shares some news about his new book and much much more. Enjoy!"

Halford on the possibility of performing "The One You Love To Hate" with Bruce Dickinson:

"That's in the lap of the gods. I don't know. I never say never to these kinds of things. I haven't spoken to Bruce in forever, I haven't spoken to Roy Z in forever; I'm just really excited to see the guys and get the group hug because between the three of us we've done so many things in metal. We have a great friendship, a great relationship, so yeah, anything's possible. I never say no to any possibilty or ideas."

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world’s biggest stages. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year, the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best British bands in the world.

Invincible Shield can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Panic Attack"

"The Serpent And The King"

"Invincible Shield"

"Devil In Disguise"

"Crown Of Horns"

"As God Is My Witness"

"Trial By Fire"

"Escape From Reality"

"Sons Of Thunder"

"Giants In The Sky"

"Crown Of Horns" video:

"Panic Attack" video:

"Trial By Fire" video:

Invincible Shield album trailer:

Judas Priest will also delight fans with a world tour this year, the UK leg kicks off in Glasgow on March 11 before taking on North America in April and May. See below for full North American tour routing and head to judaspriestinvincibleshield.com for tickets.

Tour dates:

April

18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May

1 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

5 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

7 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

9 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

16 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium ^

17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

* Not a Live Nation Date

^ Festival Performance