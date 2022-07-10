ROB HALFORD Recalls 1982 JUDAS PRIEST Tour With IRON MAIDEN - “I Used To Watch Maiden Most Nights Going ‘Man, These Guys Are Going To Be Huge’”

Rob Halford said it was “remarkable” touring with Iron Maiden on their North American World Vengeance Tour in 1982, in a new interview with Metal Pilgrim.

Halford said, “"I used to watch Maiden most nights and look and go, 'Man, these guys are going to be huge.' Just the songs, the energy on stage, just everything about them just screamed that they were gonna be a massive band. So, for us to be working together for some of those dates was remarkable, if you had a chance to see it.

Check out a classic clip of Judas Priest performing “Metal Gods” from Live Vengeance ’82:

Check out a full audio show of Iron Maiden supporting Priest from October 9, 1982 in Baltimore, MD: