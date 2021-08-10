ROB HALFORD Reflects On JOAN BAEZ' Reaction To JUDAS PRIEST's "Diamonds And Rust" Cover (Video)

Speaking with Dr. Dot, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford looked back on meeting music icon Joan Baez following the release of the band's take on her hit "Diamonds And Rust". CHeck out the complete interview below.

Haford: "Live Aid in Philadelphia (in 1985) was the day that Joan Baez was walking to the trailer that I'm doing interviews, and Joan Baez is walking towards me, waving, and I'm going, 'Oh my god, she's going to come and kick my ass about the way we treated 'Diamonds and Rust!' And she gives me a hug. We're hugging each other, I say, 'I'm so excited and thrilled! God, you're a legend, Joan. And the things that you've done...' And she goes, 'Thank you so much, I just wanted to let you know that when my son knew that I was going to be playing on Live Aid and you were going to be performing as well, he said, 'Please tell Rob and the guys from Priest that I loved their version of 'Diamonds And Rust' better than my mum's version.' How sweet is that? How cool is that? This legend, this iconic figure that makes such beautiful things. It was a thrill to meet Joan Baez."

"Diamonds And Rust" was written, composed, and performed by Joan Baez, taken from the album of the same name released in 1975. Judas Priest covered the song on their album Sin After Sin, released in 1976. It was originally recorded a year earlier for Sad Wings Of Destiny, but not included on that album. The band started playing a live version of the song closer to the original composition circa 1998, during the Tim "Ripper" Owens era.