ROB HALFORD Talks Evolution Of JUDAS PRIEST's Iconic Image, The Success Of British Steel With PROFESSOR OF ROCK (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Rob Halford, the Metal God himself and the raging frontman of Judas Priest, tells the story of the band's metal masterpiece, British Steel, and the song 'Living After Midnight' from the early '80s that brought metal to the children in this exclusive interview on Professor Of Rock."

In anticipation of Leg 2 of their Invincible Shield Tour, with special guests Sabaton, Judas Priest have shared an official live video for "Panic Attack", which was shot during the band's summer tour through Europe. Check it out below.

Judas Priest will take over new markets in North America this fall with an additional 23 performances. All shows will feature music from their new album, Invincible Shield.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC and makes stops in Milwaukee, WI; Omaha, NE; Spokane, WA; Portland, OR; Los Angeles, CA; Phoenix, AZ and more before wrapping up with three shows in Texas on October 22, 24 and 26. Full ticketing and tour dates are available below. Metalheads are in for the show of a lifetime as few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.

Tour dates:

September

13 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

14 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort*

17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center*

24 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Arena*

25 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

27 - Rockford, IL - BMO Center

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life - Festival^

October

1 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

3 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

5 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

10 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

12 - Sacramento, CA - After Shock Festival^

13 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

20 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena

22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

* Not A Live Nation Date

^ Festival Date