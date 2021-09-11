ROB HALFORD Talks JUDAS PRIEST Performing "Rocka Rolla" Live For The First Time Ever - "It Just Felt Euphoric"

Legendary Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford spoke with Ultimate Classic Rock regarding the band's 50th anniversary tour, the mammoth box set, he reveals the Judas Priest album he feels is underrated, performing "Rocka Rolla" and other rare Priest tracks on the current tour, and more.

On performing "Rocka Rolla" for the first time in 45 years at the UK's Bloodstock Open Air last month

Halford: "We all had a list. I threw that out, and Glenn (Tipton / guitar) went, 'I don't think that's gonna work.' I said, 'I don't think it's gonna work either, but wouldn't it be so cool if we did it, because there is the title track of the first album this band ever made?' And so when we got up into rehearsals and we jammed it, and then Richie (Faulkner / guitar) put a bit of a twist on it; double tempo, and made this little bit of an arrangement adjustment. I thought 'This is definitely gonna work.' So when I did make a little tiny of a blab before we played that song at Bloodstock and then he came in, it just felt euphoric. We'd never, ever, ever in the history of the band played it live and yet here was... that was when your foot connected with the heavy metal football and the game was on, so I really loved that.

Judas Priest were the Sunday headliner at Bloodstock Open Air 2021, which took place at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, England this past weekend. Fan-filmed video from their set is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"One Shot At Glory" (live debut)

"Lightning Strike"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Exciter" (first time since 2005)

"Turbo Lover"

"Hell Patrol" (first time since 2009)

"Halls of Valhalla"

"The Sentinel"

"Rocka Rolla" (first time since 1976)

"Victim of Changes"

"Desert Plains"

"A Touch of Evil" (first time since 2005)

"Dissident Aggressor" (first time since 2009)

"Blood Red Skies" (first since 2012)

"Invader" (live debut)

"Painkiller"

"The Hellion"

"Electric Eye"

"Hell Bent for Leather"

"Metal Gods" (with Glenn Tipton)

"Breaking the Law" (with Glenn Tipton)

"Living After Midnight" (with Glenn Tipton)