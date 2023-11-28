ROB REINER To Film "This Is Spinal Tap" Sequel in February; PAUL McCARTNEY, ELTON JOHN, GARTH BROOKS To Appear

Variety is reporting that forty years after making his directorial debut with the 1984 cult classic, This Is Spinal Tap, Rob Reiner will begin filming the follow-up to the music mockumentary in February. Plus, the fictional heavy metal band will apparently be joined by real-life music legends Paul McCartney, Elton John and Garth Brooks, Reiner revealed on the “RHLSTP With Richard Herring” podcast.

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer are set to return as the members of Spinal Tap, alongside Reiner as the documentarian Martin “Marty” Di Bergi. The sequel is said to mimic the style of Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz, the legendary concert film that documented the farewell tour of the Canadian American rock group The Band.

This Is Spinal Tap, which was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry and deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress, was primarily improvised. The key to making a movie with only a loose script? “The only thing that matters is that you get people who are good at improvising,” Reiner said. “You have to get people who feel comfortable doing that … then you’re off to the races.”

