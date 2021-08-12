ROB ZOMBIE - 3 From Hell SteelBook Available To Pre-Order

Rob Zombie wrote, co-produced, and directed the 2019 horror movie 3 From Hell. It was the third and final installment in the Firefly trilogy, which began with House Of 1000 Corpses (2003), followed by The Devil's Rejects (2005).

On September 28th, Best Buy will release an exclusive 3 From Hell 4K SteelBook. It will include: Digital Copy, 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray / Blu-Ray. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location

Sinister and bloodthirsty murderers Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie), Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), and Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley) reappear to cause mayhem and destruction for anyone and everything that cross their paths. The killers make their eerie return to follow up on their previous wrongdoings with more gore and terror.