ROB ZOMBIE, BLACK STONE CHERRY, MASTODON, TREMONTI, And More Confirmed For Inaugural Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach

The brand-new rock festival vacation experience Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach announces an incredible lineup for its inaugural event, set to take sail in early 2022. Rob Zombie, Chevelle and Mastodon lead the headlining talent for the immersive private island festival and five-day rock cruise, taking place February 16-21, 2022.

Departing from Miami, Florida, an intimate group of 2,500 passionate music fans will be able to enjoy daily artist-hosted activities and nightly entertainment while traveling aboard the amenity-packed Norwegian Pearl ship. The land destination includes one full day and night at the resort-like private island in Harvest Caye, Belize where attendees will enjoy a one-of-a-kind beach festival, Lunasea Beach on February 18.

The Lunasea Beach Festival (February 18) — available exclusively to cruise guests (no separate tickets will be sold to the public) — will include exclusive headlining sets by Rob Zombie and Chevelle along with performances by Black Stone Cherry, New Years Day, Tetrarch and Amigo The Devil.

Bands performing on the Norwegian Pearl during sea days (February 16, 17, 19 and 20) are as follows (subject to change): Mastodon, Black Stone Cherry, Tremonti, Saint Asonia, Escape The Fate, New Years Day, Fire From The Gods, Bad Omens, Jeris Johnson, Tetrarch, DED, All Good Things, Joyous Wolf and Plush.

Additionally, the ship will be home to the Voragos Storytellers Stage featuring intimate performances from Amigo The Devil, Kevin Martin (of Candlebox), Brett Scallions Aupervant Fuel and Austin Meade, as well as the Voragos Comedy Stage with multiple sets from Jim Breuer, Big Jay Oakerson, Rachel Feinstein and Shayne Smith. Each night on board the Norwegian Pearl will also offer a Midnight After-Party starring Brass Against, The Voragos Shut Up & Dance and more.

Voragos will be the ultimate vacation of every rocker’s dreams, with more than 45 performances across five total stages, both on board and on the beach. Most bands will be playing multiple sets throughout the five-day excursion as well as participating in additional activities.

Pre-sale cabins are available now at Voragos.com with pricing starting at just $898 per person for a four-guest interior room (plus taxes and fees). Guests are able to make a deposit and pay the remaining balance in monthly installments over time leading up to the event. Cabins go on sale to the public June 4 at Noon ET.

Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach is the creative partnership of Danny Wimmer Presents and Sixthman, merging the expertise of the best in rock festivals on land and the leaders of rock at sea. Like each company’s signature events, Voragos merges the signature world-class talent and unrivaled immersive festival experiences that each has become respected for throughout their decades in business.

“Although we’ve always been intrigued by the idea of a ‘rock cruise,’ there are others in the space that already do it really well. For DWP to do a cruise, we had to have something that would make our voyage uniquely ours. The opportunity to work with Sixthman and add a festival on a private island in Belize gave us the twist we were looking for and the comfort of working with a best-in-class partner like the Sixthman team. When else will you ever have the chance to see Rob Zombie and Chevelle on a private island with 3,000 of your closest friends? This is exactly the once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience that DWP likes to create for our amazing fans,” says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents.

Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman, adds, “Today’s announcement of the high octane lineup and highly immersive vacation experience showcases the commitment of Danny Wimmer Presents and Sixthman to curate the ultimate vacation for rock fans that includes days and nights of music and more at sea plus a full festival day on a decked out private island. The inaugural VORAGOS event will be a truly mind-blowing festival next February and for years to come!”

The luxurious Norwegian Pearl will serve as the floating venue for this rock adventure. Guests will be able to enjoy Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs and a full menu of spa treatments.

Harvest Caye in Southern Belize is the Caribbean's premier private island destination featuring an expansive pool with a swim-up bar, salt-water lagoon for water sports, exclusive seven-acre beach and exciting shore excursions ranging from zip lining across the island to snorkeling the world's second largest barrier reef.

Watch the official Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach announcement video: