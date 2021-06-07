ROB ZOMBIE Confirms The Munsters Reboot

After months of speculation, Rob Zombie has revealed that he will be directing a reboot of The Munsters. Earlier today, Zombie took to social media with the following brief statement and all-important graphic:

"The rumors are true! This is my next film project!"

The Munsters is an American sitcom depicting the home life of a family of benign monsters. The series originally aired on CBS from 1964 to 1966; 70 episodes were produced.

Movie Watch Daily has filed the following report on Rob Zombie's upcoming adaptation of The Munsters.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)