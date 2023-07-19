ROB ZOMBIE - Dragula Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Available For Pre-Order
July 19, 2023, an hour ago
The new Rob Zombie "Dragula" Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure will be available in October, and can be pre-ordered here.
Description: Rob Zombie is ready to redecorate the stage of your music collection to suit his macabre taste. This Rob Zombie (Dragula) Pop! Vinyl Figure #337 measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box. Grab front-row seats and expand your Funko Pop! collection with Rob Zombie!"
This summer, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will join forces for the 2023 Freaks On Parade Tour. Rounding out the lineup are industrial pioneers Ministry, and eclectic alternative rock act Filter. Tickets are on sale now.
Tour dates:
August
24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
September
1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre