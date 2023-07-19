ROB ZOMBIE - Dragula Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure Available For Pre-Order

The new Rob Zombie "Dragula" Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure will be available in October, and can be pre-ordered here.

Description: Rob Zombie is ready to redecorate the stage of your music collection to suit his macabre taste. This Rob Zombie (Dragula) Pop! Vinyl Figure #337 measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall. Comes packaged in a window display box. Grab front-row seats and expand your Funko Pop! collection with Rob Zombie!"

This summer, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will join forces for the 2023 Freaks On Parade Tour. Rounding out the lineup are industrial pioneers Ministry, and eclectic alternative rock act Filter. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

August

24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September

1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre