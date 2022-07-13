ROB ZOMBIE - First Official Video Trailer Released For Upcoming Reboot Of The Munsters

The first official video trailer for Rob Zombie's upcoming movie reboot of the classic 1960s sitcom, The Munsters, is available for streaming below. The Munsters will be released in September via Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Director Rob Zombie (House of 1000 Corpses, 2007's Halloween) swears that his new movie is more family-friendly than his previous films. "Yeah, it's 100 percent in the spirit of the show," the writer-director tells EW. "I didn't want it to be different. I wanted to totally retain the vibe that it had in the '60s."

The movie stars some actors whose faces will be familiar to longtime Zombie fans with Jeff Daniel Phillips playing Herman Munster, the director's wife Sheri Moon Zombie portraying Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck cast as Grandpa. Original The Munsters star Butch Patrick will return in the reboot as The Tin Can Man.

"I wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot," says Zombie, who shot the film in Hungary. "I couldn't risk getting on set in Budapest and going, my leads aren't getting along, they have no chemistry. So that's why I chose the cast I chose. Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it."

The Munsters is an American sitcom depicting the home life of a family of benign monsters. The series originally aired on CBS from 1964 to 1966; 70 episodes were produced.