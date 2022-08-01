ROB ZOMBIE Has Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS Sing "Happy Birthday" To JOHN 5 On-Stage In New Jersey; Fan-Filmed Video

On July 31st, guitarist John 5 celebrated his 51st birthday. That night, Rob Zombie played the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Just before ripping into the song "Shake Your Ass - Smoke Your Grass", Rob addressed the crowd: "Maybe you know, maybe you don't know, today is J5's birthday. As you know, J5 is a big, big KISS fan, so I thought to myself, 'What can I get John 5 for his birthday that he doesn't already have?' I went out and got him an original Peter Criss… You don't have this at home, J5, I don't think."

Then original KISS drummer Peter Criss walked out on stage, with microphone in hand, and said, ""Hey, listen, tonight's Johnny's birthday, so I wanna say I'd like you all to sing with me 'Happy Birthday' to Johnny 5." Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below.

Peter Criss made a special guest appearance on John 5's last solo album, Sinner, which was released in 2021. Together, they collaborated on a cover of "Georgia On My Mind".

Remaining dates on Rob Zombie's Freaks On Parade Tour are as listed:

August

2 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

3 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

5 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

6 - Westfair Amphitheater - Council Bluffs, IA

8 - Buffalo Chip Campground - Sturgis, SD *

10 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT

12 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

13 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas, NV

14 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA

16 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

18 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Del Valle, TX

20 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

21 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

* Festival - Rob Zombie only at Sturgis