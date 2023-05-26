ROB ZOMBIE - "I Haven't Stood In A Room With A Band And Jammed On Ideas Since The Early '90s"

Rob Zombie recently appeared on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, co-hosted by the comedian and his daughter Jackelyn Shultz. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Howie Mandel: What are you working on now?

Rob Zombie: "Right now I'm just worrying about the summer tour and the next album, 'cause it's been a while since I've made a record."

Howie Mandel: Are you writing the album and the music right now?

Rob Zombie: "I was 'til about a week ago. And it's going good. It's a long process. I like making records over a long period of time, so that I can live with it. Sometimes you write something and it's new and you're all excited cause it's new and the time goes by, and you're, like 'Eh, it's just exciting cause it's new. It's not really that good.' But if you live with stuff for a while..."

Howie Mandel: When you say you're writing, or putting together an album, is it just you in a room? Or do you collaborate?

Rob Zombie: "Usually it starts with just me and the producer coming up with ideas, mapping out rough ideas. And then the band will start, 'I've got this idea. And this idea…' I haven't stood in a room with a band and jammed on ideas since the early '90s. Cause I just always found that to be really draining… I like working with one guy behind the board and we formulate ideas and you piece it together — kind of like you would a movie; it's kind of similar. As opposed to a bunch of guys jamming all day long. You're, like, 'Anyone got any ideas?' 'Not really'."

Howie Mandel: How close do you think you are to the next album?

Rob Zombie: "Not close at all. We just have a ton of ideas and I've gotta take those ideas, whittle them down, start writing lyrics, see if that makes sense… Hopefully by next summer."

This summer, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper will join forces for the 2023 Freaks On Parade Tour. Rounding out the lineup are industrial pioneers Ministry, and eclectic alternative rock act Filter. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

August

24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September

1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre