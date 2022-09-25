ROB ZOMBIE Launches Pre-Order For The Munsters Soundtrack

Rob Zombie's film reboot of the classic 1960s sitcom, The Munsters, will air exclusively on Netflix this week, premiering Tuesday, September 27th.

Waxwork Records presents The Munsters Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Rob Zombie’s brand-new film. Set for release on October 18th, pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Rob Zombie (House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, The Lords Of Salem) digs up the origin story of everyone’s favorite family of monsters in the brand-new movie The Munsters, starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count.

Lily is just your typical 150-year-old, lovelorn vampire looking for the man of her nightmares… that is until she lays eyes on Herman, a seven foot tall green experiment with a heart of gold. It’s love at first shock as these two ghouls fall fangs over feet in this crazy Transylvanian romance. Unfortunately, it’s not all smooth sailing in the cemetery as Lily’s father, The Count, has other plans for his beloved daughter’s future, and they don’t involve her bumbling beau, Herman. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll howl at the moon as The Munsters make their way to Mockingbird Lane!

The Munsters features new songs by Rob Zombie and a score by Zeuss. Waxwork Records presents The Munsters as a deluxe double LP featuring spooky synth-driven jams such as “Disco Vampire” and “Microbat / Megabat”, movie dialogue, and the singles “It’s Zombo” and “I Got You Babe” with performances by Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Philips. The chilling score album features a whimsically malevolent performance by Zeuss that pays homage to the original 1960s The Munsters television series. Bells, xylophone, horns, claves, wood blocks, and wooden guiro, are paired with synthesizers and spine-chilling choir choruses to build an eerie and cooky good time!

The deluxe double LP includes 180 gram “Herman” and “Lily” colored vinyl, heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a 24 page booklet, a 12”x12” art print, printed inner sleeves, new artwork by Graham Humphreys, and more!

Rob Zombie's The Munsters Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features: