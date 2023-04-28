ROB ZOMBIE Partners With Waxwork Records To Release Classic Horror Movie Soundtracks

Rob Zombie and Waxwork Records have partnered to release an exclusive, curated line of classic Horror movie soundtracks. “Rob Zombie Presents” will feature several never-before-released film soundtracks that were personally selected by the singer, songwriter, and filmmaker.

“I have always been a huge fan of movie soundtracks. So I jumped at the opportunity to work with Waxwork on this project,” says Zombie. “I can’t wait to release these albums. So many of these films are greatly under appreciated and, they all contain such great music. So, to be able to release these deluxe packages is a dream come true."

Rob Zombie and Waxwork are thrilled to announce their first soundtrack title as Rob Zombie Presents White Zombie. Starring Bela Lugosi, 1932’s White Zombie is considered the first zombie movie. It was also filmed on Universal Studio’s lot, using several props from other horror films of that time. Starring Madge Bellamy, Robert W. Frazer, and John Harron, the film follows the cast as they navigate zombies, love, obsession, and treachery. Initially slammed by critics upon its release, the movie has been reevaluated and praised by recent critics for its classic horror production. The film has gone on to influence mainstream media, even influencing the band name of White Zombie.

Rob Zombie has said of the film, “It’s a great film that not a lot of people know about. It amazes me that a film that is so readily available can be so lost.”

After working together on the successful release of the official soundtracks to Zombie’s films House of 1000 Corpses, The Devils Rejects, 3 From Hell, The Lords of Salem, Halloween 1 & 2, and The Munsters, Zombie explored other ways to collaborate with Waxwork in an effort to unearth, remaster, and release classic, left-of-center Horror soundtracks from films that he is a life-long fan of.

The line of soundtracks features deluxe packaging, heavyweight colored vinyl, new artwork by prominent Horror illustrator Graham Humphreys, liner notes and interviews conducted by Rob Zombie with filmmakers and actors. Titles include premiere releases of Spider Baby, Carnival Of Souls, The Last Man On Earth, The House On Haunted Hill, Island Of Lost Souls, and many selections from the Hammer film library.

Rob Zombie Presents White Zombie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features:

- The Original Soundtrack Available For The First Time On Vinyl

- Liner Notes by Rob Zombie

- 180 Gram "Zombie & Jungle" Hand Poured Colored Vinyl

- Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

- New Art by Graham Humphreys

- 12"x12" Insert

Order here.

(Photo - Leigh Fahrion)