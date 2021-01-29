ROB ZOMBIE Premiers Music Video For New Single "The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man"

Rob Zombie has released the second single, “The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man”, from The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy album, to be released March 12 via Nuclear Blast.

Watch the new music video below, and listen to “The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man” and lead single “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” here.

The LP is Rob Zombie’s seventh studio album and marks his first new album in nearly five years. The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is a classic Zombie album to its core with high-energy rages like “The Eternal Struggles Of the Howling Man” and “Get Loose” to heavy-groove thumpers like “Shadow Of The Cemetery Man” and “Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass.” The new album is produced by Zeuss.

As a rock icon and filmmaker with a unique vision, Rob Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film. Rob Zombie is a 7-time Grammy nominee, has sold fifteen million albums worldwide to date, and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film as the writer/director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million. His re-imagining of John Carpenter’s Halloween in 2007 debuted at #1 and still holds a Box Office record for Labor Day Weekend.

Pre-order The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy here.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy tracklisting:

"Expanding The Head Of Zed"

"The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)"

"The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider"

"Hovering Over The Dull Earth"

"Shadow Of The Cemetery Man"

"A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared"

"18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train"

"The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man"

"The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis"

"The Satanic Rites Of Blacula"

"Shower Of Stones"

"Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass"

"Boom-Boom-Boom"

"What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama"

"Get Loose"

"The Serenity Of Witches"

"Crow Killer Blues"

“The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)