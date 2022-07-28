ROB ZOMBIE Releases Double Single From The Munsters Soundtrack; Audio

Rob Zombie recently announced that his upcoming film reboot of the classic 1960s sitcom, The Munsters, will air exclusively on Netflix this fall. Today, Zombie shares two songs from the soundtrack, “It’s Zombo” and “House Of Zombo”, out now on vinyl from Waxwork Records and digitally on Back Lot Music. Get the singles here, and listen below:

Zombie took to social media to announce the Netflix deal, stating: "This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964! Yep, The Munsters and The Addams Family are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of Netflix. It’s been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened. Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party. Check out this wicked fall preview issue of TV Guide for the 64-65 season I found while cleaning. Wacky monster fans unite!"



Rob Zombie has followed up with a message via his official Facebook page:

"How the hell did everyone get the idea that The Munsters cost 40 million dollars? Fuck, I wish I had that kind of budget.

To put a little perspective on it all if you add up the budgets of Halloween 2, The Lords of Salem, 31, 3 From Hell and The Munsters all together it wouldn't even add up to 30 million.

Also, the movie was never going to theaters or Peacock or Paramount. It was always being made for Netflix which is fine since it is the largest of the streaming services. This was done way before I ever got involved in the project. I have no control or say over this type of stuff. This is a Universal deal.

But the internet loves to invent rumors which somehow turns to facts so the fans can get all bend out of shape.

None of this actually matters but thought you might like the real story."

The first official video trailer for Rob Zombie's The Munsters is available for streaming below.

Director Rob Zombie (House of 1000 Corpses, 2007's Halloween) swears that his new movie is more family-friendly than his previous films. "Yeah, it's 100 percent in the spirit of the show," the writer-director tells EW. "I didn't want it to be different. I wanted to totally retain the vibe that it had in the '60s."

The movie stars some actors whose faces will be familiar to longtime Zombie fans with Jeff Daniel Phillips playing Herman Munster, the director's wife Sheri Moon Zombie portraying Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck cast as Grandpa. Original The Munsters star Butch Patrick will return in the reboot as The Tin Can Man.

"I wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot," says Zombie, who shot the film in Hungary. "I couldn't risk getting on set in Budapest and going, my leads aren't getting along, they have no chemistry. So that's why I chose the cast I chose. Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it."

The Munsters is an American sitcom depicting the home life of a family of benign monsters. The series originally aired on CBS from 1964 to 1966; 70 episodes were produced.