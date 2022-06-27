ROB ZOMBIE Releases Music Video For "Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass"; Freaks On Parade Tour Kicks Off July 20

Rob Zombie has released a music video for "Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass", off the The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy album. Watch the video, which was animated by Balazs Grof, below:

Rob Zombie will head on the road for the Freaks On Parade US Tour with Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000. The 21-city tour kicks off on July 20 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights making stops across the US in Tampa, Holmdel, Tinley Park, and more before wrapping up in The Woodlands at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on August 21. Purchase tickets here.

Dates:

July

20 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO

21 - Ruoff Music Centre - Noblesville, IN

23 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

24 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

26 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

27 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

29 - Waterfront Music Pavilion - Camden, NJ

30 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

31 - PNC Bank Arts - Holmdel, NJ

August

2 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

3 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

5 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

6 - Westfair Amphitheater - Council Bluffs, IA

8 - Buffalo Chip Campground - Sturgis, SD *

10 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT

12 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

13 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas, NV

14 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA

16 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

18 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Del Valle, TX

20 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

21 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

* Festival - Rob Zombie only at Sturgis