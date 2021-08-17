ROB ZOMBIE Shows Off Makeup Effects From Munsters Reboot

After months of speculation, Rob Zombie recently revealed that he will be directing a reboot of The Munsters.

In a new update on his Instagram page, Zombie shared a photo of makeup effects due to take place in the movie, due to premiere on Peacock. A premiere date has not been announced.

“Lots of Munsters action in the Ex Mortis special effects studio today. These guys are working overtime,” Zombie wrote in the caption. (He also added the hashtag “#robzombie.”

Zombie confirmed The Munsters sequel in June: "The rumors are true! This is my next film project!"

The Munsters is an American sitcom depicting the home life of a family of benign monsters. The series originally aired on CBS from 1964 to 1966; 70 episodes were produced.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)