ROB ZOMBIE Teams Up With Dead Sled Coffee For Hellbilly Brew

Now available! The officially licensed Rob Zombie Hellbilly Brew featuring the amazing artwork of David Hartman. This is a USDA Certified Organic coffee from the Bugisu sub-region of Uganda.

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. Note: The coffee will start shipping approximately the week of September 13th.

20 random people who participate in the pre-order will win a Rob Zombie signed bag. One very lucky winner will win a one of a kind signed and framed bag proof. This proof is the original proof of the printed coffee bag. Literally a 1 of 1.

In 1985, Rob Zombie began his multi-genre brand of musical and visual horror. First as a founding member of the ground-breaking band White Zombie and later as an even more successful solo artist with the release of Hellbilly Deluxe. Along the way, Zombie has sold more than 15 million records and racked up numerous gold and platinum discs with seven Grammy nominations to boot.

In 2000, Zombie moved into the world of cinema with his first film, the notorious House Of 1000 Corpses. Since then, Zombie has directed nine feature films including the cult sensation The Devil’s Rejects, the number one smash hit Halloween, and a forthcoming reboot of the classic TV show The Munsters.

Inside the bag of the Rob Zombie Hellbilly Brew are 100% Arabica beans from the Bugisu sub-region of Uganda, and is Dead Sled Coffee’s first 100% USADA Organic Certified Coffee. It was grown at an elevation of 1,600 meters and roasted to a smooth and horrifically delightful Medium-Medium Dark Roast. On the roasting scale, it falls into the “High Roast” category.