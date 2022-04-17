ROBB FLYNN And JARED MacEACHERN Perform MACHINE HEAD Deep Cuts, Cover METALLICA And SYSTEM OF A DOWN On Electric Happy Hour (Video)

The latest Electric Happy Hour is a savage spin through the Machine Head catalogue, all the way from the old to the very, very new. "Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" becomes the latest song to be given it's electrifying debut on the Happy Hour and it's in very good company alongside "Imperium", "Old", "Locust" and a particularly ferocious cover of Metallica's thrasher, "Hardwired".

Deep cut aficionados are absolutely not forgotten about this week either with "Seasons Wither", "In the Presence Of My Enemies" and "Sail Into the Black" all given awesome performances. Acoustic versions of "Circle the Drain" and SOAD's "Aerials" provided the perfect contrast to and respite from the ferocity that proceeded and follows their midpoint spot on the set list.

The complete setlist is as follows:

"Imperium"

"Seasons Wither"

"In the Presence of My Enemies"

"Hardwired" (Metallica)

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

Old"

"Game Over"

"Circle the Drain" (acoustic)

"Aerials" (System Of A Down - acoustic)

"Locust"

"Become the Firestorm"

"Sail Into the Black"

"Halo"

"Darkness Within" (acoustic)

Machine Head has announced the details of their forthcoming tenth album, the immense and unapologetic, Of Kingdom And Crown, coming August 26th via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings. The debut of the first video from the album, the ferocious "Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate" can be viewed below.

Of Kingdom And Crown is a 13 track concept album set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red. The crux of the story is based on 2 main characters:

Character #1 Ares, who loses the love of his life (Amethyst) and goes on a murderous rampage against the vile sect responsible for her murder.

Character #2 Eros, the perpetrator, who loses his mother to a drug overdose and becomes radicalized in the aftermath. Eros goes off the deep end manifesting his own killing spree.

The lyrics detail how their lives intertwine.

Machine Head founder Robb Flynn comments:

“Thanks to my two teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called Attack On Titan. The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no 'good' or 'bad' guy, both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil. The opening track, 'Slaughter The Martyr', is basically our character #1’s origin story.”

The colossal concept comes with a list of equally colossal packaging for various physical formats including 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set (with bonus tracks), CDs (both old-school longbox and jewel box options), multi-color cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks.

CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats will be available on August 26th, with all vinyl formats arriving on November 25th. Pre-order here.

Tracklist:

"Slaughter The Martyr"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Become The Firestorm"

"Overdose"

"My Hands Are Empty"

"Unhallowed"

"Assimilate"

"Kill Thy Enemies"

"No Gods, No Masters"

"Bloodshot"

"Rotten"

"Terminus"

"Arrows In Words From The Sky"