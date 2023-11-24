ROBB FLYNN Unboxes Limited 20th Anniversary Vinyl Edition Of MACHINE HEAD's Through The Ashes Of Empires; Video

In the new video below, Robb Flynn of Machine Head unboxes the limited 20th Anniversary Edition of the band's fifth studio album, Through The Ashes Of Empires, now shipping exclusively via Nuclear Blast Records.

Available on:

- Blue with White Splatter Double Vinyl (Limited to 700 via Nuclear Blast USA)

- White with Blue & Black Splatter Double Vinyl (Limited to 500 via Nuclear Blast Europe - US Import)

• 180 Gram Vinyl

• 8 Page LP Sized Booklet

• Additional Artwork & Liner Notes

Tracklisting:

"Imperium"

"Bite The Bullet"

"Left Unfinished"

"Elegy"

"In The Presence Of My Enemies"

"Days Turn Blue To Gray"

"Vim"

"Seasons Wither"

"All Falls Down"

"Wipe The Tears"

"Descend The Shades Of Night"