ROBERT FRIPP And TOYAH Revisit Cover Of LENNY KRAVITZ Classic "Are You Gonna Go My Way"; Video

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, are back with their latest Sunday Lunch video. Watch below.

A message states: "The legendary duo rock out to the Lenny Kravitz classic in that infamous kitchen. Enjoy this revisit to "Are You Gonna Go My Way" on the day that Toyah & Robert take to the stage at the Isle Of Wight Fest, Sunday 18 June 2023."

Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch is going on tour throughout the UK in September and October. The couple will be accompanied by a live band, with Fripp on guitar.

Tickets are available here.

Says Toyah: “When people ask, 'What is the show going to be?', it’s going to be about the hundred years of musical experience we have between us.”

Watch the "Toyah At Home" video below, where Toyah and Robert introduce the tour concept: