ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Cover BEASTIE BOYS Anthem "Fight For Your Right" In New Sunday Lunch Video

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox have served up another Sunday Lunch covering the Beastie Boys anthem, "Fight For Your Right".

Fripp and Wilcox performed at the Isle Of Wight Festival 2023 on June 18th, 2023. Toyah has shared pro-shot video of their full band performance of the Lenny Kravitz hit, "Are You Gona Go My Way". Check it out below.