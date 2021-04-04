ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Cover IRON MAIDEN Classic "Number Of The Beast" (Video)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his singer wife Toyah Willcox - accompanied by a mysterious stranger - are back with another episode in their "Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch" series. This time they take on Iron Maiden's "Number Of The Beast". Watch below:

Watch Robert & Toyah's renditions of ZZ Top's "Gimme All Your Lovin'", Motörhead's "Ace Of Spades", Mötley Crüe's "Girls, Girls, Girls", the Black Sabbath classic “Paranoid”, Metallica's "Enter Sandman", and Alice Cooper's "Poison", below: