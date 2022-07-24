ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Perform AC/DC Classic "Back In Black"; Video

They've got nine lives, cat's eyes and they're back, back, back in the kitchen for a thrilling Sunday Lunch.

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his singer wife, Toyah Willcox, are back with another episode in their "Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch" series. This time they perform a cover of AC/DC's "Back In Black". Watch below.

A selection of Robert & Toyah's previous Sunday Lunch videos can be seen below: