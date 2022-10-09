ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH "Perform" BRYAN ADAMS Classic "Summer Of '69" With CHESNEY HAWKES; Video

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his singer wife, Toyah Willcox, are back with another episode in their "Toyah & Robert’s Sunday Lunch" series. This time they perform a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of '69".

"This week we can certainly say things have gone mad in the kitchen! Chesney Hawkes is back and it’s all a little crazy!"

A selection of Robert & Toyah's previous Sunday Lunch videos can be seen below: