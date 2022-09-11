ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Perform DAVID BOWIE's "Heroes" In Honour Of Queen Elizabeth II; Video

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his singer wife, Toyah Willcox, have shared a special video in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8th at the age of 96. They perform a cover of David Bowie's "Heroes". Watch below.

"Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp wish to extend condolences to the Royal Family, and respect the dedication HRH Elizabeth II showed her country during her unprecedented reign. The Sunday Lunch series is paused to play "Heroes" in acknowledgement of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen."

