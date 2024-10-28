ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Perform DAVID BOWIE's "Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)" In Halloween Edition Of Sunday Lunch; Video

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, performed David Bowie's "Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)", the title track of his 1980 studio album, in their latest "Sunday Lunch" video. Watch below.

A short message accompanying the video states: "HAPPY HALLOWEEN from Toyah & Robert. It's time for a fresh new helping of Sunday Lunch - and we love this one paying homage to the David Bowie classic 'Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)'."

