In this week's episode of their ongoing Sunday Lunch series, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, perform "Search & Destroy", taken from Iggy & the Stooges’ 1973 album, Raw Power. Watch below:

A message states: "It's time for a BRAND NEW helping of Sunday Lunch, this week the duo pay homage to the legendary Iggy Pop!"