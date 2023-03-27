ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Perform J. GEILS BAND Classic "Centerfold", Share Bonus Footage That "You Cannot Unsee"; Video
March 27, 2023, 22 minutes ago
King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, are back with their latest Sunday Lunch video. Watch below.
A message states: “Welcome to another awesome Sunday Lunch, this week’s edition comes with exclusive news and bonus footage at the end... Be warned though you cannot unsee it once its out there!"
The couple recently shared a couple of blooper videos, which can be viewed below: